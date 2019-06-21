Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Zion Williamson Praising His Mother For Putting Her Dreams Aside To Help His Is The Only Video You Need To See Today

Leave a comment
2019 NBA Draft

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

While sports fans are still reveling in ESPN’s shade towards the Knick during last night’s NBA Draft, we’re still talking about the moment the number one draft pick Zion Williamson cried while praising his mother for sacrificing her own dreams so he could pursue his.

“My mom sacrificed a lot for me. I wouldn’t be here without my mom. She did everything for me. I just want to thank her,” he said holding back tears. “She put her dreams aside for mine. She always looked out for her family and friends over herself.”

His mother joined in the interview midway, offering her support to her emotional son. “When you’ve known what’s coming and you just have to wait for it to happen, and to watch his hard work pay off, and watch this, we’re so happy for him,” she added.

RELATED STORIES:

Drake Won An NBA Championship Last Night And #BlackTwitter Wants To Know How Many Points He Dropped

Ball Too Hard, Drip So Sick: Here’s All The Fashion From The 2019 NBA Finals

2019 NBA Finals - Game Five

Ball Too Hard, Drip So Sick: Here's All The Fashion From The 2019 NBA Finals

20 photos Launch gallery

Ball Too Hard, Drip So Sick: Here's All The Fashion From The 2019 NBA Finals

Continue reading Ball Too Hard, Drip So Sick: Here’s All The Fashion From The 2019 NBA Finals

Ball Too Hard, Drip So Sick: Here's All The Fashion From The 2019 NBA Finals

Tonight is Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and everything is on the line for the two competing teams, the reigning champions of Golden State versus the Cinderella team the Toronto Raptors. While it could be the beginning of a legacy or the ending of one, we're more focused on what the men have been wearing as they arrive to the stadium pre-game this season. From tailored suits and fedoras, to a casual slay, the men of the NBA are taking chances in more places than just the hardwood. Take a look at some of the looks that made us clap and cringe throughout the last five games. Who are you rooting for tonight? Let us know in the comments!

Zion Williamson Praising His Mother For Putting Her Dreams Aside To Help His Is The Only Video You Need To See Today was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close