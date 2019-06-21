Ayesha Curry Admits She Sends Steph “Hundreds” Of Sexy Photos To Keep Things Spicy

We told you earlier this week that actress Bella Thorne has a bone to pick with Whoopi Goldberg. The 21-year-old former Disney star had some topless photos of herself hacked, and in order to keep her hacker from leaking them to the public, she released them in an effort to take her power back.

However, Whoopi felt that in this day and age, Bella should have known better than to take risque photos of herself when it’s so common for them to be stolen and released. Bella felt that Whoopi was victim-blaming, and posted emotional InstaStories calling Whoopi’s comments “disgusting.”

A lot of people agreed with the Hollywood veteran though, and felt that stars should know that since they run a higher risk of being exposed, they shouldn’t even think about sharing nude, topless, risque — whatever — photos. That hasn’t stopped many celebs from doing it though, including Ayesha Curry.

While visiting E! News’ Daily Pop to promote her new ABC series, Family Food Fight, Ayesha was asked if she sends “spicy” photos to husband Stephen Curry when he’s on the road and she said, “Hundreds! Hundreds of them!”

However, she admitted that she’s very worried about them getting out.

“He won’t delete them off of his phone!” she said. “He’s not that secure with his phone so it’s actually one of the scariest things in my life.”

She said the trick to keeping those images from getting out is taking photos from the “neck down” (so people can’t prove the photos are of her) and changing her password a lot.

“I’m going to change mine as soon as I get up off this couch,” she said.

It makes sense though that Ayesha is spicing things up with sexy photos. She and Steph have been together since they were teenagers and married since 2011. Not to mention, she also has to deal with other women who are out here trying to get the NBA champion’s attention.

“The ladies will always be lurking and waiting for their moment,” she said recently on Red Table Talk, “but for me, I honestly hate it.”

But aside from naughty photos, the pair keep things solid by making their relationship a priority over everything, and it works.

“Putting ourselves first, and making sure that we make time for date nights and for each other. That’s been very important, as hard as it is,” she said. “Because when you become a parent, you want to put your kids first, and we do, but we do it second to our relationship. Because ultimately, when our relationship is good, the kids are happy and they’re thriving and our family life is good. We have to put that into perspective and realize that it’s not us being selfish, it’s making sure we set a strong foundation.”

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com.

Ayesha Curry Admits She Sends Steph “Hundreds” Of Sexy Photos To Keep Things Spicy was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com