Cardi B Indicted By Grand Jury For Felonies In Strip Club Brawl

Dang Cardi! This might actually be a serious issue for her.

via TMZ

Cardi B has been indicted by a grand jury on multiple charges — including 2 felonies — in connection with a brawl at a New York strip club … TMZ has confirmed.

TMZ broke the story …Cardi was arrested in October for allegedly ordering an attack on 2 strip club bartenders — Jade and Baddie G. The 2 women claim they were injured during the brawl when Cardi’s people began throwing bottles and chairs.

The incident, which went down in August, was allegedly triggered after Cardi accused Jade of sleeping with Offset.

The grand jury has indicted Cardi on 14 charges, including 2 counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. Other charges include misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment.

