OH REALLY?: Todd Tucker Defends Taking His Daughter To The Strip Club

Now I’m all about bonding with your kids but there has to be some limits because there are just some things I don’t even WANT to do with my parents. Would you take your kid to the strip club with you?

via: LBS

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ husband shared a video where he took his daughter, Kaela Tucker, to a strip club in London.

“@kpt__ watch out for the bootie! Lol!” he, captioned the clip, which shows Kaela sipping on a drink as a stripper dances behind her.

Todd explained to TMZ that it’s normal in his family for parents to party with their kids.

“Me and my daughter been to the strip club before — we’ve been to Magic City, ain’t no big deal,” he said. “Me and my mom even went to the strip club before. It’s in our genes.”

Todd also added that Kaela just turned 23.

