Cardi B Indicted On Multiple Felony Charges Following 2018 Club Brawl Yet Chanted “I Ain’t Going To Jail” At BET Performance

Cardi B has been indicted by the New York grand jury on a litany of charges, including two felonies in connection to an August strip club brawl, TMZ reports.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper, real name Belcalis Almanzar, was hit with 14 charges Friday (June 21), including two counts of felony attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury. Other charges misdemeanor reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy, and harassment.

These charges come following an incident in August 2018, where the “Press” rapper allegedly ordered an attack on a bartender at the club following a confrontation. She was subsequently arrested in October from the incident and was initially charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and assault. Cardi would reject a plea deal from the Queens District Attorney, with claims that she didn’t harm anyone during the incident.

Sources from the prosecution told TMZ last month that they had to take it to the grand jury following the discovery of “unspecified” evidence.

The entertainer is due back for a court appearance on August 9, but right now she looks to be undeterred. On Thursday (June 20), the Invasion of Privacy artist became the first female rapper to be awarded Songwriter of the Year at ASCAP’s 34th Rhythm & Soul Music Awards in Beverly Hills, CA.

“I just want to say I’m very grateful,” Cardi B says in her acceptance speech. “Sometimes I feel like I’m not doing too much because when it comes to female rappers, it’s like you’re never doing too much or they’re always pitting you against another female rapper…Everybody always wants to say I made it because of this or made it because of that. I made it because I worked my ass off… Thank you very much, ASCAP. This is an honor for me.”

During her performance at the 2019 BET Experience on Saturday, the rapper took a moment in between songs to proclaim “I ain’t going to jail” multiple times.

.@iamcardib came through with a message for everyone last night! 😭✊🏽Make sure you tune in for the #BETAwards tonight to see her perform! pic.twitter.com/AB1kzjTFbU — #BETMusic (@BETMusic) June 23, 2019

