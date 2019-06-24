Mary J. Blige Teams Up With MAC To Release Lipstick, ‘French Silk’

Mary J. Blige is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her classic LP, My Life, with her first-ever lipstick launch. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul has teamed up with MAC Cosmetics to bring us a nude shade of lipstick called French Silk.

French Silk is the first release of MAC’s Love Me collection, which will feature 24 more shades.

“The campaign is all about me loving me and finding that in myself,” Blige said in a statement. “When they introduced this concept to me it was like a no-brainer because that’s where I am in my life. I am being a little selfish these days, loving me and taking care of me.”

The proceeds from the limited-edition flesh-toned lipstick, which features her signature, will go to MAC’s’ AIDS Fund. French Silk went on sale June 23rd for only $19.

Here’s the 411: @MaryJBlige drops the first-ever shade of new Love Me Lipstick! Grab the limited, signed edition of her favourite shade starting June 23 in the US and Canada. Stay tuned for 24 moisturizing, light-as-air Love Me shades launching worldwide this summer. #MACLovesMJB pic.twitter.com/o4W7yNIasg — MAC Cosmetics (@MACcosmetics) June 20, 2019

MAC describes French Silk as “light-as-air” with an “argan oil-infused formula” that “serves saturated color, a satin-soft finish and all-day moisture.”

It’s only right that the R&B vet release a nude shade of her own since it happens to be her favorite.

“I do colors sometimes, but Nude is the thing for me,” she told Essence. “You don’t feel like you’re doing too much. You just feel comfortable. French Silk is a nude that you have to have some kind of confidence to wear.”

Just dropped: Love Me Lipstick, launching first with a limited signed edition by @therealmaryjblige. Get lost in self-love with the satin-soft, light-as-air formula, serving saturated colour & all-day moisture. Available online (for a short time) in the US & Canada! #MACLovesMJB pic.twitter.com/jjtwKGFWgf — MAC Cosmetics (@MACcosmetics) June 23, 2019

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

