#BETAwards: Tyler Perry Opens The Doors Of The Church With Ultimate Icon Award Acceptance Speech [VIDEO]

BET Awards 2019

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Tyler Perry won the Ultimate Icon Award at last night’s BET Awards and the speech he gave was moving, powerful, and truly inspirational.

Tyler has definitely taken his share of critcism over the years, sometimes rightfully so, but you can’t deny what this many has done for so many people in movie biz. Everyone from legendary actors like Cicely Tyson to production crews owe him a debt of gratitude.

Press play and watch his acceptance speech.

After a whirlwind weekend of events in Los Angeles, the BET Awards has finally come! Before the show kicked off at the Microsoft Theater in the City of Angels Sunday, host Regina Hall, along with Saweetie, Cardi B, and more stars sizzled on the red carpet. Eva Marcille, who is pregnant with her third child, debuted her baby bump with husband Michael T. Sterling by her side, and Sinqua Walls made our jaws drop when he showed up shirtless in a suit and flashed his six pack abs, among other big red carpet moments. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). This year’s show, which celebrates black culture and achievement in music, movies and sports, paid tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle and honored the achievements of Tyler Perry and Mary J. Blige with the network’s Ultimate Icon Award and Lifetime Achievement Award, respectively. Cardi turned up the crowd with a performance, and Lil Nas X and Billy Rae Cyrus, DJ Khaled and Migos, and more hit the stage too. Take a peek at all of the celebrity arrivals below!

