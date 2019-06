Looks, like there could be wedding bells in Nicki’s near future as she opens up about being ready to get married to he “Soulmate” Kenneth Petty

Nicki announced that she is in fact engaged to Kenneth and is ready to be his wife.

They have been dating since December 2018, but have known each for years.

This will be Nicki’s first marriage and we are all excited for their future together as Mr and Mrs Petty!

Source: vibe.com

