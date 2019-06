Cardi B was rewarded last night with Album of the Year Award after opening up the 2019 BET Awards

The 3x platinum artist came through to thank the ones who helped her with her album.

She was nominated for seven awards last night and walked away with two of them ( Album of the year and Female Hip Hop Artist)

Congratulations Bardi!

Source: bet.com

