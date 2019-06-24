Lil Nas X Continues to Shake The Table!

Lil Nas X continues to upset everyone (except black people) some how some way.

I’M ROOTING FOR HIM.

From topping the Country charts, partnership with Wrangler jeans, and now his EP has dropped with a feature from Cardi B. What’s even more impressive is how he explores all genres of music. From country to pop, alternative to rock, with a flare of bass and lyrical presentation that you hear in hip-hop.

Check out the latest.

and his performance at the BET Awards.

Also On Hot 96.3: