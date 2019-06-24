Before accepting the award for Album of the Year, Cardi B took the stage to open the 2019 BET Awards with her husband Offset.

The duo performed a mash-up with their song “Clout” and Cardi’s song “Press” for an explosive opening performance . Whether you missed the show or just want to watch this couple’s performance again, we got you!

The Latest:

[VIDEO] Cardi B and Offset Open the 2019 BET Awards with “Press” and “Clout” Performance was originally published on Mycolumbuspower.com