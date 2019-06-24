Charles Barkley Gets Brutally Honest About LaVar Ball & Thinks He Should Be Kept “Off Of Television”

Charles Barkley as a TV personality on TNT’s Inside the NBA has been known as a straight shooter. He does not sugar coat how he feels, and will blatantly tell you what you need to hear, and not what you want to hear.

So when the NBA MVP, and 11-time NBA All-Star Barkley called Lavar Ball, father of New Orleans Pelicans Lonzo Ball, an “idiot” many people were surprised.

TMZ caught up with Chuck in an airport and got his opinions on some hot NBA topics. The TMZ reporter wanted to talk about Lavar Ball to which Chuck responded “I don’t talk about Lavar Ball” but the reporter kept pushing and Barkley ended up saying, “Wherever Lavar Ball is, there’s a village missing an idiot.”

The reporter then suggested that the Pelicans should place their newly acquired point guard’s father under a gag order, and demand he not talk about the Pelicans. Barkley agreed in his own way saying, “we should just keep Lavar Ball off of television that would be the best way to do it.”

Despite Barkley’s comments about Ball, the reporter did make sure to get Barkley’s thoughts on number one overall pick, Zion Williamson. When asked about how Zion Williamson compared to himself, Chuck admitted that Zion was much more explosive than he was, despite not being as good of a player yet, he sees potential and hopes that he can become a better player than Barkley himself ever was.

The interview also included getting Chuck’s thoughts on the recent trade between the Pelicans and Lakers. When asked who won the trade between the Pelicans and the Lakers Chuck said, “we don’t know that yet, gotta let it play out.”Chuck did reveal that he believed the Pelicans had a very bright future and that he wishes their fan base luck.

The Zion Williamson hype train will begin July 5 as Zion and the Pelicans take on his former college teammate RJ Barrett and the New York Knicks in the Las Vegas Summer League.

