Well thanks to Chance the Rapper, Wendy’s will now bring their spicy chicken nuggets out of retirement!

Wendy’s had discontinued the spicy nuggets back in 2017 but according to Wendy’s the official date for their return will be August 19!

I know I will be the first person in line so mark your calendars!!!

Source: chewboom.com

@theprincessofradio

Also On Hot 96.3: