JT from City Girls is currently serving a two year prison sentence for credit card fraud! Fans have been so anxious to know when their favorite City Girl will be released!

Quality Control Co-Founder Pierre Thomas told a reporter that, “She will be released within the next 90 days!”And when she is released it will definitely be a party nobody will forget!

Fans are overly excited!!!

Source: rap-up.com

