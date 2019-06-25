Press Play: Brian Tyree Henry Gives ‘Drunk History’ & ‘Scream’ Makes A Comeback

Many people know soul legend Sam Cooke‘s seminal song “A Change Is Gonna Come,” but you might be surprised at how the song came about. Luckily, Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry provided an inebriated history of the iconic track on Comedy Central’s Drunk History. Even Amber Ruffin, from Late Night with Seth Meyers, makes an appearance as Sam Cooke’s wife. Find out info you knew and maybe info you didn’t know in the clip below.

Along with Drunk History shenanigans, a horror classic is prepping for a comeback thanks to Vh1’s Scream.

The show, which is based off the 1990s horror movies, first aired on MTV back in 2015 for two seasons. However, it took a break and now the series has moved to Vh1, airing its season 3 over the course of three nights.

According to Shadow and Act, the six-episode show will have a new cast, including Academy Award nominee Mary J. Blige, and a new creative team, including Queen Latifah who’s executive producing. Now titled Scream: Resurrection, the season will premiere on July 8 and end on July 10, airing at 9 p.m. for two hours each night. Other actors starring in the show include Keke Palmer, Tyler Posey, RJ Cyler, Tyga and Biggie‘s son C.J. Wallace.

The show will revolve around “Deion Elliot (Cyler), a local star running back whose tragic past comes back to haunt him at the worst time, threatening his hard-earned plans for his future — and the lives of his unlikely group of friends.”

You can check out the first look trailer below!

