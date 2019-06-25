When the famous scandal between Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashians baby daddy, and Kylie Jenner’s ex-bestie, Jordyn Woods, finally seemed as though it was starting to die down, the Kardashians reopened the drama on their hit show, Keeping up with the Kardashians.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Not only did the women of the Kardashian family explain their point of view they also gave a run-down of who talked to Tristian and Jordyn and the different things that were said. For example, Kylie Jenner, former best friend of Jordyn Woods, mentioned a conversation she had with Woods, stating; “I’m scared of you now. That you are capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face.”
On the show, Kylie also mentioned that “it is never going to be the same. At least for a while. If you know, we decide, or I decide to keep her in my life.” News like this is hard to digest because it is difficult to see childhood best friends and sisters have their relationship change forever overnight. The question we are all wondering is, was it worth it?
The Latest:
- Jermall Charlo: “It’s Only A Matter Of Time Before I Fight Canelo” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Drew Brees Gives Zion Williamson a Gift With a Special Message: “Passing the torch to you! Who dat!”
- Celebrity Chefs Honor Anthony Bourdain’s Birthday By Naming June 25 #BourdainDay
- J. Cole, Travis Scott, & Kendrick Lamar to Headline Hip-Hop Festival in Las Vegas
- Press Play: Brian Tyree Henry Gives ‘Drunk History’ & ‘Scream’ Makes A Comeback
- Meghan McCain Wants You To Know Her Father Suffered More Than Migrant Children Dying In Detention Centers
- With LeBron James Confirming That Space Jam 2 Has Began Filming, The Michael Jordan Comparisons Should End
- The Kardashians Finally Share the Tea on the Tristan and Jordyn Scandal
- Lizzo Wasn’t Wearing A Hat At The 2019 BET Awards, She Was Wearing Hand Painted Natural Hair
- Megan Thee Stallion Talks Managing School and Her Career
The Kardashians Finally Share the Tea on the Tristan and Jordyn Scandal was originally published on Mycolumbuspower.com