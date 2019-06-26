Kim Kardashian West’s new shapewear line is called “Kimono,” a supposed play on her name, but some people are pointing out the name appropriates Japanese culture and the kimono’s rich history

Naming your product/startup with Japanese words might seem hip and all, but it really sucks for the Japanese when there culture is being jacked by names of brands that don’t have anything to do with what the word actually represents. And better yet, trademarking it?

Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I’ve been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work. Photos by Vanessa Beecroft pic.twitter.com/YAACrRltX3 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 25, 2019

Kim Kardashian West accused of disrespecting Japanese culture with new ‘Kimono’ line was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

