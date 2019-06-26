Entertainment
Kim Kardashian West accused of disrespecting Japanese culture with new ‘Kimono’ line

Kim Kardashian West’s new shapewear line is called “Kimono,” a supposed play on her name, but some people are pointing out the name appropriates Japanese culture and the kimono’s rich history

Naming your product/startup with Japanese words might seem hip and all, but it really sucks for the Japanese when there culture is being jacked by names of brands that don’t have anything to do with what the word actually represents. And better yet, trademarking it?

Kim Kardashian Signs Copies Of 'Selfish'

Jim Spellman

 

