Will Cardi B’s Next Single be Released From Jail?

Cardi B has been indicted with a total of 14 charges from the 2018 attack that took place in “Angels,” a New York strip club. Allegedly, Cardi B ordered a violent attack on two bartenders after suspicions of one of them sleeping with her husband, Offset. The attack allegedly included chairs, bottles, hookah pipes, and an ice bucket being thrown. The two bartenders only suffered minor injuries, despite everything that was being thrown around. Cardi B is notorious for not messing around when it comes to her man, and we all know Cardi doesn’t play, PERIOD.

Cardi B has plead not guilty, and out right said, “I ain’t going to jail!” Cardi doesn’t seem to be bothered or worried about any of the charges being thrown at her. Cardi is still doing her, and even showed off a $100,000 chain she recently purchased for her daughter, Kulture.

Not only is she still dropping bands, but she just dropped a hot new music video for “Press.” Is “Press” a reflection of these allegations pressing on her life? Check the new music video out here.

