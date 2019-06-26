Carmelo Anthony Spotted On Yacht With Another Woman On Lala’s Bday

Welp maybe Carmelo and Lala weren’t working things out after all. Now if we just by chance can’t see the other man who might be with this young lady on this boat then from the looks of these pics Carmelo was whole boo’d up.

via TheYBF:

The NERVE. While Carmelo Anthony was writing a sappy Instagram birthday post to his “wife” LaLa Anthonyyesterday, he was doing so from a yacht in France…with another woman. The receipts inside.

LaLa seemed to be having the best birthday ever yesterday, posting up a bomb new photoshoot in celebration and sharing all the sweet messages from her celeb friends. The “Power” actress also had a big birthday party last night. The one person we noticed was missing – her NBA baller husband Carmelo. Now we know it’s because he was parlaying in the south of France with a new mystery woman.

Well well well. He certainly has a type, we’ll say that. We checked, and this is not the woman alleged to be his mistress turned alleged side baby’s mother, Mia Burke. But they certainly look similar.

The two were definitely not trying to hide, and seemed extra comfortable with each other while yachting it up.

