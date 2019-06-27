PETTY BUS: Cam’Ron Bashes His Ex JuJu While Explaining Why He Broke Up With Her [VIDEO]

Really Killa? There had to be a better way to handle this SMH…

Yesterday, Cam’ron blasted JuJu in a video for threatening to assault one of his business partners before their split. The 43-year-old rapper said it was JuJu’s rage over the co-worker that caused them to split back in 2017, NOT that their “relationship wasn’t fun anymore.”

But did JuJu have a reason to feel a certain way about Cam’s female business “buddy”?

“I didn’t break up because it wasn’t fun. You kept threatening to beat up one of my coworkers for unfollowing you. I’m too old to see somebody getting beat up who brings me $300,000 a year for unfollowing you. And you can’t beat up white people on NY, especially a white Jew. And that was the real reason we broke up.”

