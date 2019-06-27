Michigan Woman Claims She Was Told To Give Up Her Seat At A Bar For Two White Men

This story may sound like it’s from the 40 yeas ago but it’s actually today in Trump’s America. A Black woman was told she had to give up her seat at a bar to two white men and she refused. The restaurant is denying any responsibility.

See Also: 5 Things We Want To See From Cory Booker In The First Democratic Presidential Debate

Lia Gant claims while at J. Alexander’s on June 20 she was told she had to give up her seat for two white men. When she refused, she claims the white bartender poured her drink down the sink, Gant explained at a press conference. “I immediately got up and went to management and she said I shouldn’t be upset because the drink wasn’t thrown on me… I was racially profiled. I was told to move out of my seat for two other white men to be seated.”

She was also forced to pay the bill even the drink was not removed.

Her attorney Maurice Davis said, “We refuse to backslide into a nation where black people are told to give up their seat to white people, where black people are denied services at restaurants.”

Another patron, Jerrick Jefferson, said se was called the N-word by a white patron at the restaurant — on the same day Gant was allegedly profiled. See video of the incident with Gant, which shows a man throwing food:

Gant and Jefferson are calling for the restaurant’s staff to be fired and they are seeking undetermined financial damages.

According WKYZ, the restaurant released the following statement, “On June 20, our staff and many of our guests experienced an unfortunate incident that disrupted the otherwise pleasant dining environment in our West Bloomfield restaurant. Our staff made every responsible effort to safely diffuse this incident in the face of profanity and acts of misbehavior directed at them. None of our employees used profanity, made racial remarks or threw food but certain guests did. Ironically, two of those guests involved in this incident have falsely accused our staff of racial discrimination.”

The restaurant also claimed they gave the security surveillance video over to the West Bloomfield police.

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

R. Kelly’s New Lawyer Who Used To Prosecute Sex Crimes Insists Disgraced Singer ‘Is Not Guilty’

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics 14 photos Launch gallery Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics 1. Aja Evans, Team USA Source:Getty 1 of 14 Source:Getty 1 of 14 2. Elana Meyers Taylor, Team USA Source:Getty 2 of 14 Source:Getty 2 of 14 3. Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, Team USA View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hakeem (@has_fitness) on Jul 4, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT Source: 3 of 14 4. Chris Kinney, Team USA View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Kinney クリスキニー (@kai_kun24) on Feb 4, 2018 at 10:31pm PST Source: 4 of 14 5. Jordan Greenway, Team USA Source:Getty 5 of 14 Source:Getty 5 of 14 6. Erin Jackson, Team USA Source:Getty 6 of 14 Source:Getty 6 of 14 7. Shani Davis, Team USA Source:Getty 7 of 14 Source:Getty 7 of 14 8. Maame Biney, Team USA Source:Getty 8 of 14 Source:Getty 8 of 14 9. Kimani Griffin, Team USA Source:Getty 9 of 14 Source:Getty 9 of 14 10. Sabrina Wanjiku, Kenya View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Wanjiku Simader (@sabrinasimader98) on Jan 25, 2018 at 9:35am PST Source: 10 of 14 11. Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell, Jamaica Source:Getty 11 of 14 Source:Getty 11 of 14 12. Akwasi Frimpong, Ghana View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akwasi Frimpong OLY (@akwasifrimpong86) on Feb 6, 2018 at 5:29pm PST Source: 12 of 14 13. Audra Segree, Jamaica View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audra❄'Ice Rocket'🚀Segree (@audra_segree) on Jan 19, 2018 at 3:48am PST Source: 13 of 14 Skip ad Continue reading Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed] Continue reading Meet All The Black People Competing In The 2018 Winter Olympics

Michigan Woman Claims She Was Told To Give Up Her Seat At A Bar For Two White Men was originally published on newsone.com