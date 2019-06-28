Nipsey: Getaway Driver Fears For Her Life…

The woman who drove Nipsey Hussle ‘s alleged murderer away from the scene of the shooting is terrified she’ll be the victim of a retaliation hit … and as a key witness, police are going all out to protect her.

According to grand jury testimony obtained by TMZ … an LAPD detective claimed the female getaway driver — identified only as Witness 1 in court docs — expressed grave concern for her safety on multiple occasions. The detective stated he investigated her claims and discovered numerous legitimate threats made against the woman.

It’s no wonder the woman feared for her life … the detective told the grand jury her license plate was making the rounds on social media shortly after the shooting. Descriptions of her physical appearance and her vehicle were also on the Internet — all of which essentially gave vigilantes a road map to find her.

In the same grand jury hearing, the detective said the LAPD decided it was “very important” to place the woman under their protection and possibly move her into hiding. It’s unclear where she is now, or if she accepted the offer for protective custody. Originally reported by TMZ.com read more:

https://www.tmz.com/2019/06/27/nipsey-hussle-getaway-driver-police-witness-protection-fear-life-death-threats/

