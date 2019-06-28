INDY PARKS: Pack The Parks Celebration

It’s going to reach the 90s this weekend and what better to spend it than with a trip to one of Indianapolis’ local parks?

On Saturday, June 29, Indy Parks will welcome families to its fourth annual Pack the Parks celebration. During the day, activities will be free to all at various times and various locations between 8:15 a.m. and 9 p.m.

You can enjoy free admission to pools from Noon to 5 p.m., weight rooms, Eagle Creek Park and the Garfield Park Conservatory.

You can ejoy free yoga in the Garden followed by Brics ice cream at Tarkington Park from Noon to 2 p.m., a “Summer Olympics” obstacle course at Krannert Park, Pokemon Go! event at 10 different parks, two concerts, a public art bike tour along the Monon Trail, Nine13sports at Sahm Park and so much more!

For a full list of Pack the Park events visit indy.gov/activity/pack-the-parks.

Originally reported by WRTV 6 News

