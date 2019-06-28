Nipsey Hussle Convo About Snitching Triggered His Murder According To Getaway Driver

We heard rumors about snitching being the cause behind Nipsey’s murder but now it looks as though there is some truth to those accusations.

via: TMZ

The woman who drove Nipsey Hussle‘s alleged murderer from the scene of the crime says the shooting was triggered by a conversation about snitching … at least that’s her testimony to a grand jury.

The woman — only identified in court docs as Witness 1 — says she and the accused, Eric Holder, were hanging out on March 31 when they went to The Marathon Clothing strip mall to get food. She says they pulled in and recognized Nipsey … she says she was excited to see him. According to the docs, Holder went into the burger joint to get food and she then saw him walk over to Nipsey. Holder was speaking to Nipsey and his crew for several minutes while she waited to take a selfie with him. Witness 1 claims she saw Nipsey wave off Holder, as if he didn’t want to speak with him … but not before accusing Holder of being a snitch. She also claimed to the grand jury to have overheard Holder ask Nipsey if he ever snitched. She says Holder left the conversation and got his food from the restaurant … then they both got into the car. The woman says Holder then instructed her to drive around the corner from the mall, and then she saw him pull out a black, semi-automatic handgun. He pulled back the slide and then asked her to go around the block so he could do a drive-by shooting. She says she refused.

