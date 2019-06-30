First Look: Mary J and Tyga in VH1’s “Scream”

View this post on Instagram

NOTHING BUT MARY VIBES!!!!!! 📢📢📢📢📢📢📢 if you missed the announcement @therealmaryjblige and @nas will be here the day after my bday!!!!! 9/12 hey #Virgos !!! (FYI tickets not even on sale yet 🎫) BUT…. I have tickets just for YOU! 💕💕💕 As I two step into gettin this day started Start yours at 10a with me on @hot963 let me see ya best Mary bops and two steps 😂😂 Tag @therealmaryjblige #HotRunsIndy 🔥🔥