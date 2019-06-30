J Cole KOD Tour

Dreamville Is Coming For REVENGE

If you were a little lost on what the boss of Dreamville has up his sleeve, be ready July 2nd.

“The Dreamville boss has announced REVENGE: A Dreamville Film, which chronicles the recording sessions for Revenge of the Dreamers III that took place at Tree Sound Studios in Atlanta over the course of 10 days in January. The 30-second trailer for the documentary features Cole, Ari Lennox, Bas, T.I., EarthGang, Cozz, J.I.D, Lute, and more in the studio working on the highly-anticipated compilation.” – Rap Up

