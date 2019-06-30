JT Will Be Released!

In a recent interview, CEO of Quality Control Music, Pierre Thomas shared that the City Girls member will be released from prison in 90 days.

“JT, whose real name is Jatavia Johnson, recently filed documents requesting to be released from a Tallahassee prison early so she could be placed in a halfway house. According The Blast, the judge denied the motion, but it appears that the Bureau of Prisons granted an early release.” – Rap Up

With Yung Miami recently announcing her pregnancy, I wonder how and when the duo will return together in the public eye.

