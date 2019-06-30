Things Are Not OKURRRRRR

Cardi B is known for her personality, music, and creating catch phrases that the whole world uses.

Which is why I find this surprising… Her trademark application for “okurr” was denied.

You may be reading this and be just as confused as I am simply because, no one was using the made up term by the Bronx native until she came on the scene.

She said this back in March

Fast forward to June 2019…

“…Her trademark applications for both “okurrr” and “okurr” have reportedly been shut down by government officials. Apparently, it’s too common. The U.S. Patent and Trademark division said the phrase was considered

“widely-used commonplace expressions.” “is a slogan or term that does not function as a trademark or service mark to indicate the source of applicant’s goods and/or services.” -TJB

what in the world. The whole world knows she made this up! So now she can’t profit from it?

Also On Hot 96.3: