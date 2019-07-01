Jada Never Wanted To Marry Will Smith

Could you imagine The Smiths not being, The Smiths.

After watching The Red Table Talks, it could easily be a possibility. (and of course them still working together as partners)

“Pinkett Smith, 47, told People in a new interview that she “never wanted to get married” — but felt pressured into it by her family.

“I had never seen a happy marriage,” she told People, saying she “adored” her partner, but did not want to marry.

Her mother, known as Gammy, called Will crying — which Pinkett Smith said was “infuriating” — and the meddling mom said “You have to get married.”

The couple married on New Year’s Eve in 1997 when Pinkett Smith was in her first trimester of pregnancy with son Jaden, now 20. The pair also share daughter Willow, 18. And Will has a son, Trey, 26, from his first marriage to Sheree Zampino…

Pinkett Smith told People that she’s happy she did get married, but that she and Smith, 50, still do not label themselves as married.

“It’s more of a life partnership … I don’t own him. He doesn’t own me. He has to be his own person first, and vice versa … Love is freedom,” Pinkett Smith told People.” – LBS

Not surprised, but it worked out for the best right?

Also On Hot 96.3: