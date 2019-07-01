Happy Pride! Lil Nas X Has Something To Share

Copyright © 2019 Interactive One, LLC.
Lil Nas X
Photo by Lil Nas X
Source: Lil Nas X / Columbia Records
Before #Pride month comes to an end, #LilNasX took to Twitter with a special message to his fans and told them to take a closer listen to his song “c7osure”
