Pacers Point Guard Retires Amid Free Agency

Indiana Pacers point guard Darren Collison announced his retirement Friday night in a post on the website, “The Undefeated.”

Collison wrote he still loves basketball , but family and faith are both more important to him and it is time to step away.

“I am one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and my faith means everything to me,” Collison wrote. “I receive so much joy from volunteering to help others and participate in a worldwide ministry. The joy I feel is unmatched.”

Collison played 10 years in the NBA and averaged 12.5 points and 5.0 assists per game over his career. He was set to be a free agent this offseason.

He thanked former teammates such as Victor Oladipo, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant for their impact on his time in the NBA and acknowledged the influence his wife, Keyosha, has had on his life.

“Obviously, when you love the game of basketball like I do, you focus more on that and can’t do everything else you want for good reason,” Collison wrote. “I have always felt the need to do more to help others; that’s why it is so important to try and help out as much as possible. I am so grateful for all the opportunities that basketball has brought to my life.”

Also On Hot 96.3: