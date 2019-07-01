Entertainment
Lil Nas X posts about his sexuality at the end of Pride Month

The US rapper, known for No. 1 hit Old Town Road, celebrated the close of Pride Month by seemingly coming out as gay. He shared the video to his new track c7osure and asked fans to listen closely to the lyrics, before posting pictures of his album artwork, which features rainbows.

 

