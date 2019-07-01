The US rapper, known for No. 1 hit Old Town Road, celebrated the close of Pride Month by seemingly coming out as gay. He shared the video to his new track c7osure and asked fans to listen closely to the lyrics, before posting pictures of his album artwork, which features rainbows.

deadass thought i made it obvious pic.twitter.com/HFCbVqBkLM — nope (@LilNasX) June 30, 2019

Will @LilNasX coming out effect his career? — DJ Ez (@EzIsEverything) July 1, 2019

Lil Nas X posts about his sexuality at the end of Pride Month was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

