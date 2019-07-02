Nike Pulls Betsy Ross Flag

Nike is pulling a shoe with an 18th-century design of the American Flag. Colin Capernick advised the company that the show may be linked to racism due to the flag on the back. Nike had already delivered them to stores to be sold but, soon after Nike had asked for the shoes to be returned and that they would not be released. the shoe would’ve cost its customers $140.
There have been other instances where the athletic and fashion giant decided to cut the design to be more inclusive. There was an instance where to appeal to their Chinese consumers they pulled the shoe from being released.
