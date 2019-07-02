Stork Alert! Danielle Brooks Is Pregnant With Her First Child!

With the last season of her hit show OITNB about to drop on Netflix later this month, it looks like Danielle Brooks is going to need the down time!
The 29-year-old actress announced on Instagram on Tuesday morning that she is pregnant.
“So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant! @Clearblue#ClearblueConfirmed#clearbluepartner,” she captioned with a pic of her holding her positive pregnant test.
In a later Instagram story, she revealed that she is 5 months along.
“When one chapter ends, another begins. Super excited to share with you my new beginning. I’M PREGNANT. Counting my blessings.”
The Georgia native added, “5 months in!
She has yet to reveal her baby’s gender.
Last year, Danielle introduced the world to her Bae, who she refers to as “D” and they look madly in love!
Congrats Danielle!!!
Slay! Danielle Brooks Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram
