Congrats! ‘OITNB’ Actress Danielle Brooks Is Pregnant With Her First Child [PHOTOS]

Actress Danielle Brooks is expecting her first child!

The “Orange Is The New Black” star shared the exciting news on Instagram with her followers.

“So elated to finally share this news with you all. I’m happily pregnant,” the mom-to-be told her fans on social media.

So happy to announce I’m preggers. 20 weeks in and feeling good! 💘 pic.twitter.com/QweLv8nPmt — Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) July 2, 2019

It’s incredible to see Danielle embarking on this new stage of life, especially considering just a few years ago, the 29-year-old expressed her frustrations with dating.

“My dating game is slow as of now,” the Broadway star told Page Six back in 2017. “I know that I am on TV, and you think that it would be better, but I do not know what I am putting off. I am still single.”

But the tides quickly changed for the actress. Danielle debuted her beau on Instagram last Valentine’s Day, sharing a gorgeous photo of herself in a gown with her dapper boyfriend.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

