Things Got “Rocky” in Sweden, A$AP

A$AP Rocky was recently arrested in Stockholm, Sweden on aggravated assault allegations. Several videos of Rocky and his crew fighting a few Stockholm men have surfaced the internet, which only seemed to show one side of the story. Rocky went to Instagram to share his side of the story, telling his followers what really happened:

“SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS, WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE, THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS, AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED, GIVE ME A BREAK”

As more videos from the fight have been brought to light, it is evident that Rocky was attempting to be a mediator, and attempted to avoid the fight completely. In one of the videos Rocky can be seen gently placing his hand on one of the men, saying, “Listen, we don’t wanna fight ya’ll. We’re not trying to go to jail.”

Rappers such as Juicy J, Swae Lee, and Schoolboy Q have posted uplifting comments on Rocky’s Instagram post, showing their support. If prosecutors do decide to charge A$AP Rocky, he can face up to 6 years in a Swedish prison. Do you think he’ll have to do the time?

Also On Hot 96.3: