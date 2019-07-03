Nas has announced July 19 as the release date for his latest project titled ‘The Lost Tapes 2.’

This is Nas’ second studio album since 2018, following his self-titled album Nasir. This upcoming album will serve as a sequel to the all-time classic The Lost Tapes which was originally released back in 2002.

This rendition of The Lost Tapes is set to feature unreleased tracks from each of his last four studio albums Hip-Hop Is Dead (2006), Untitled (2008), Life Is Good(2012), and Nasir (2018).

It has been reported that Nas will be working with some of the most revered producers in the game including, Kanye West, Pharrell, Swizz Beatz, NO I.D., and many more.

It was way back in 2014 when Nas first hinted at plans for this title, and now he feels is the perfect time to gather up the records that didn’t make the last albums, and treat his fans to more hits.

On July 11, Nas will hit the road with Mary J. Blige on their co-headlining “Royalty Tour.” The North American trek will travel to Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Boston, and more through September.

Peep the tracklisting below.

1. “No Bad Energy” [prod. by Swizz Beatz]

2. “Vernon Family” [prod. by Pharrell Williams]

3. “Jarreau of Rap (Skatt Attack)” feat. Al Jarreau, Keyon Harrold [prod. by Eddie Cole]

4. “Lost Freestyle” [prod. by Statik Selektah]

5. “Tanasia” [prod. by RZA]

6. “Royalty” feat. RaVaughn [prod. by Hit-Boy]

7. “Who Are You” feat. David Ranier [prod. by Eric Hudson]

8. “Adult Film” feat. Swizz Beatz [prod. by Swizz Beatz]

9. “War Against Love” [prod. by DJ Dahi & DJ Khalil]

10. “The Art of It” feat. J. Myers [prod. by Pete Rock]

11. “Highly Favored” [prod. by RZA]

12. “Queens Wolf” [prod. by DJ Toomp]

13. “It Never Ends” [prod. by The Alchemist]

14. “You Mean The World to Me” [prod. by Kanye West]

15. “Queens Bridge Politics” [prod. by Pete Rock]

16. “Beautiful Life” feat. RaVaughn [prod. by No I.D.]

Nas Finally Announces Release Date & Tracklist For ‘The Lost Tapes 2’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: