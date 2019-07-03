Drake really likes his chips with the dip and has no intentions of missing them. After getting a sip of NBA greatness, it is being reported that the — well-known Raptors Global Ambassador and superfan — is doing his part to help keep Kawhi Leonard in Toronto.

With big-name free agents Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving off the table, the sports world is currently on Kawhi watch as we patiently wait to learn where will the aloof superstar will continue to make his mark on the league. With rumors swirling of the Lakers being a strong contender to add the Klaw to their squad, The New York Times Marc Stein is reporting Drizzy is on the job to help convince Leonard to sign with the current NBA champs.

Per Marc Stein:

“The Raptors haven’t backed off one centimeter, and Drake is said to be mounting his own recruiting campaign on top of whatever the freshly minted champions are doing to convince him to stay,.”

Drake, the insufferable, doesn’t want to lose the feeling and who can blame him. His antics during the entire playoffs have now become legendary whether it be his sideline trolling or his hilarious post-game interviews as if he poured blood, sweat, and tears on the court alongside the players.

"I want my 'chips with the dip!" Drake takes it all in 😂 (via @TSN_Sports) pic.twitter.com/gtgRgmNzxv — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 14, 2019

Honestly, we don’t want to see Drake’s obnoxious behavior stop, but right now with Kawhi and his team’s silence about his next move the 6 God and the city of Toronto are on edge at the moment. Plus the birds chirping that Leonard is heading back to home Los Angeles to don the purple and gold doesn’t help either. The “God’s Plan” crafter better have been in his bag when it comes to his pitch cause it’s gonna take a lot more than the lure of repeating and OVO Fest to keep the “fun guy” in a Raptors uniform.

Drake Reportedly Heavily Recruiting Kawhi Leonard To Re-Sign With Toronto Raptors was originally published on cassiuslife.com

