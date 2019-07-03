Amber Rose Has A Theory About Why Some Women Are Mad About The #CucumberChallenge…

The #cucumberchallenge is sweeping social media and folks are in their feelings about it. In case you missed it, cucumbers are no longer being used in salads, but for props to show off one’s sexual expertise. Not grasping what I’m saying? Women are sucking cucumbers to show off their fellatio skills.

Several celebrities have chimed in on the craze to express their discontent, disbelief or support of the challenge. Amber Rose added her two cents to the mix today, offering an interesting take on the backlash women who participate in challenge are receiving.

Amber Rose, who admits her throat just ain’t set up like the woman in the video whose skill set launched the challenge, feels like women may be intimidated by it therefore ready to drag everyone who participate.

Reginae Carter also chimned in in the challenge, but to denounce it as degrading. Reality TV star Akbar took to Instagram to defend the challenge.

While we understand the implications surrounding the challenge, we’ve decided to put it in the “not so big of a deal” category. If you don’t want to participate don’t and if you don’t want to see it, don’t look.

Thoughts?

