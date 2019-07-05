Miami Dolphins’ Kendrick Norton Has Arm Amputated After Car Crash

Kendrick Norton, defensive tackle for the Miami Dolphins, saw his promising NFL career come to a tragic end. Early Thursday morning (July 4), the 22-year-old was involved in a car crash in the Miami area, that resulted in him losing his arm, he still remains hospitalized as a result of his injuries his agent confirmed.

Dolphins' DT Kendrick Norton had his arm amputated after a car crash this morning, per his agent.https://t.co/w0csX4YLjk — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 4, 2019

Alex Camacho of the Florida Highway Patrol Lt. said Norton crashed his Ford F250 into a concrete barrier on State Road 836 near the Miami area. The pickup truck flipped landing on the roof of the vehicle. When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived on the scene, they immediately rendered aid to Norton who suffered severe injuries to his left arm as a result of the crash. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he currently remains.

His agent Malki Kawa issued a statement via Tweet, in it he stated:

“With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including the amputation of his arm. We ask that you continue to pray for him.”

The Miami Dolphins also spoke on the tragic situation via a statement:

“We were made aware this morning of a serious car accident involving Kendrick Norton. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kendrick and his family during this time.”

The Sun Sentinel reports he is currently in critical condition, but his status is not considered life-threatening. Manny Diaz, Norton’s coach while at the University of Miami, sent out a Tweet sending out prayers for the player and his family Thursday morning.

The U family is praying for Kendrick, his family and the medical professionals helping him this morning. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/uYgXANF5H0 — Manny Diaz (@Coach_MannyDiaz) July 4, 2019

Before the accident, he was expected to compete for a spot on the Miami Dolphins 53-man roster this season. Norton was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers before he was signed off the practice squad by Dolphins.

Photo: Ben Hoskins / Getty

Miami Dolphins’ Kendrick Norton Has Arm Amputated After Car Crash was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: