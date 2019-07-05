Grace Jones Reportedly Walked Off The Set Of Latest James Bond Movie Because She Didn’t Have Enough Lines

They should have just cast Idris Elba. But they dogged him and now the whole production seems to be going through all types of problems. According to The Sun, model, actress, singer and all around icon Grace Jones walked off the set of the latest James Bond film because she didn’t believe she had enough lines.

Naturally, the studio is not happy about it. They’re claiming that Jones’ refusal to perform resulted in time and money being wasted.

A source said, “Grace’s 007 homecoming was meant to be a real crowd-pleasing moment. Bosses were really excited about landing her. Of course, she comes with a reputation, so they organized premium accommodation and rolled out the red carpet on set to make her feel welcome. But it turns out Grace was expecting to play a bigger role in the movie and took her brief cameo as a slight. She was out of there quicker than it takes to rustle up a martini.”

Jones played May Day, the villain in the 1985 Bond installment A View to A Kill. But the reunion wasn’t as sweet as she expected and so she dipped.

This is not the first setback the film has experienced. Earlier this month, there were huge explosions on set. And before that filming was delayed because the star, Daniel Craig, injured his ankle, causing filming to be postponed. Even before they started filming, Danny Boyle, the man set to direct the film, quit over a script dispute last year. The director who took Boyle’s place, caused all types of confusion when he skipped filming to play video games.

With all the setbacks, Bond 25 is set to be released on April 3 next year.

