Snoop Dogg Makes Melodic Pitch to Convince Kawhi Leonard to Join Lakers

Kawhi watch is still going on, as NBA fans and the rest of the sports world await Leonard’s decision on where he will play professional basketball next season. It was reported on Tuesday (July 3) that Drake was going all out in his own pitch to keep the two-time NBA Finals MVP in a Raptors uniform, even going as far as offering the Klaw some sort of involvement in OVO Records, according to Chris Broussard and his “sources.”

Well, as we all know, the Los Angeles Lakers have a plethora of ridiculously famous superfans. The biggest one, Snoop Dogg, made his own pitch using his silky smooth voice to lure the “fun guy” to LA.

The always crafty hip-hop legend put a Kawhi spin on Michael Jacksons’ hit record “Human Nature” singing:

“Kawhi, Kawhi, tell me that you’ll be a Laker. Kawhi, Kawhi, come back to LA. They said Kawhi, Kawhi, tell me that you’ll be a Laker. Kawhi, Kawhi, come back to LA … Don’t do Drake that way.”

“Kawhi, Kawhi tell me that you’ll be a Laker.” 🎶 Snoop is recruiting Kawhi 😭 pic.twitter.com/vqoZxtPqxI — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 4, 2019

Not sure if this will be a slam dunk in convincing Kawhi to come home, but you gotta give Snoop some credit for being creative. The “Gin and Juice” rapper should feel very confident though, as his beloved Lakers are widely considered the front runners right now to land the highly-coveted free agent. Cris Carter, who is a close friend Leonard’s as well as his family, reported that a decision as to where Kawhi will play could come today on a Thursday (July 4) taping of FS1’s First Things First.

If the NBA insiders are correct in guessing Kawhi will sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, it would immediately elevate the Lakeshow as the favorites to win 2019-20 NBA championship. Kawhi Leonard right now can determine the landscape of the entire league next season. We are eagerly awaiting that Woj bomb to drop.‏

