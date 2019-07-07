T.I Working With Atlanta Task Force To Re-Purpose Detention Centers

T.I has evolved right in front of our eyes and continues to lend himself to his communities. CNN reports that he will be working on a 25-member task force focused on re-purposing detention centers in Atlanta. The efforts are spearheaded by Atlanta’s Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms.

In a press release issued on Tuesday (July 2nd), Bottoms states that the objective is to convert the detention centers into a ““multi-faceted use center for wellness and healing, skills-building, economic mobility and crime prevention.” She continues, “this Task Force reflects strong local leadership, willing to help us progress towards a safer, and just city. It is my hope this building will serve as an epicenter for resources, education, and training for the community. With the help of these members, I am optimistic that what is reimagined will be the future of One Atlanta.”

Hopefully T.I’s efforts can echo across the country. The last two years have been heavily focused on reforming the justice system as other hip-hop greats like Meek Mill, and Jay Z have spoken out against the flawed system.

