Cardi B Snatched Her Own Wig At Wireless Festival

Cardi B once again didn’t disappoint. The cardi experience is the elite experience. The rapper had fans raving about her headlining set, which was complete with a special guest, an impromptu wig snatch and plenty of twerking. She even took a moment and SNATCHED her wig off and threw it into the crowd.

 

 

Cardi B Snatched Her Own Wig At Wireless Festival was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

