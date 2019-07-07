Mayonnaise is one of those condiments you either love or hate. Heinz, is taking condiments to a new level as they show love to the Mayo Lovers with a whole line of mayo flavored sauces. For the non-mayo fans don't worry, because they also have Kranch which is a mixture of ketchup and ranch sauce.

The masters of saucy mashups are at it again. RT if you want to try our new MASH-terpiece: #HeinzKranch on an #OnionWing pic.twitter.com/ljlqBRvVlV — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) June 17, 2019

Heinz Releases A Series of Mayo Flavored Sauces was originally published on Zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 96.3: