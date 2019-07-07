Entertainment
Heinz Releases A Series of Mayo Flavored Sauces

Mayonnaise is one of those condiments you either love or hate. Heinz, is taking condiments to a new level as they show love to the Mayo Lovers with a whole line of mayo flavored sauces. For the non-mayo fans don't worry, because they also have Kranch which is a mixture of ketchup and ranch sauce.

 

