Set your DVRs or subscribe to the HBO app because our girl Robin Thede is dropping a gem for the culture on August 2 at 11PM.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ has a crazy cast of talented black women like Issa Rae, Angela Bassett, Patti Labelle, Tia Mowry, Kelly Rowland and so many more! Written by black women, including Robin Thede, Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson.
According to HBO the show is described as, “a narrative series set in a limitless magical reality full of dynamic, hilarious characters and celebrity guests.” We aren’t getting Insecure this summer but by the looks of the trailer, this will get us by for now.
Check out the trailer here
Black Actors Cancelled By Hollywood
Black Actors Cancelled By Hollywood
1. Columbus ShortSource:Getty 1 of 5
2. Jason MitchellSource:Getty 2 of 5
3. Isaiah WashingtonSource:Getty 3 of 5
4. Darius McCrarySource:Getty 4 of 5
5. Nate ParkerSource:Getty 5 of 5
The Latest:
- Family Takes Wrong Man Off Life Support After Misidentification By Chicago PD
- T.I Working With Atlanta Task Force To Re-Purpose Detention Centers
- Cardi B Snatched Her Own Wig At Wireless Festival
- Heinz Releases A Series of Mayo Flavored Sauces
- Disney Star Cameron Boyce Dead At 20: 5 Things To Know About The Actor
- ‘Power’ Season 6 Trailer Teases The “Final Betrayal”
- Eye on the Community July 7, 2019
- Watch The ‘Power’ Season 6 Trailer [VIDEO]
- Battle For Los Angeles: Paul George Was Reportedly The Key In Kawhi Leonard Signing With Clippers
- Purely Poppin’ Pics Of Tennis Star Coco Gauff Drippin’ In Black Girl Magic
[VIDEO] ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Is The Best Thing For The Culture on TV This Summer! was originally published on Mycolumbuspower.com