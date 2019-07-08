A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant at her home about 2 a.m. Wednesday. But, he wasn’t a cop, and he lived four houses down from her. He also spent the prior night in jail on forgery charges, Channel 2 Action News reported.
David Leshon Jackson, 25, was arrested after allegedly lying to his neighbor about being a police officer in the effort to enter her home, Channel 2 reported.
He knocked and gave her a false badge number, according to the Cobb police incident report obtained by the news station.
Police also said Jackson called Cobb 911 and told a dispatcher he’s an officer before trying to open the woman’s front door again. That’s when the woman called Cobb police, who had lots of questions for Jackson.
He wasn’t able to provide a badge or any Atlanta police credentials, and he wasn’t even wearing a police uniform, the report said. Instead, he was wearing a tank top and gym shorts.
Jackson was reportedly arrested and booked on charges of impersonating an officer, possession of cocaine, loiter prowl and criminal trespass.
#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police
#SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police
1. Pamela Turner1 of 14
2. Korryn Gaines2 of 14
3. Yvette Smith3 of 14
4. Miriam Carey4 of 14
5. Shelley Frey5 of 14
6. Darnisha Harris6 of 14
7. Malissa Williams7 of 14
8. Shantel Davis8 of 14
9. Rekia Boyd9 of 14
10. Aiyana Stanley-Jones10 of 14
11. Tarika Wilson11 of 14
12. Kathryn Johnston12 of 14
13. Kendra James13 of 14
14. Tyisha Miller14 of 14
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A Cop To Enter Her Home was originally published on blackamericaweb.com