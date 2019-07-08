The Lakers didn’t land Kawhi Leonard over the July 4 weekend, but they did manage to pick up some supplemental pieces to fill out their roster. Yahoo Sports is reporting that LeBron James will be starting at point guard in his 17th season as the Lakeshow is looking to efficiently incorporate new acquisitions, Anthony Davis, Danny Green, and DeMarcus Cousins into the lineup.

Potential Lakers starting lineup 🔥 PG: Bron

SG: Danny Green

SF: Kuz

PF: AD

C: Boogie pic.twitter.com/nQ2WTMqyYK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 8, 2019

James, 34, has always brought up the ball on squads he led but never has he started at the point guard position. He has been regarded as the “point forward” so he wouldn’t be out of his element. If the move does happen, he will be paired in the backcourt Green joining Davis, Cousins, Kyle Kuzma as potential starting five for the Lakers. Bron will be sharing floor-general duties with solid PG’s Rajon Rondo, Quinn Cook, and Alex Caruso.

Bron is coming off a season where he played a career-low 55 games after suffering a groin injury. Despite the setback, LBJ averaged 27.4 points, 8.3 assists and 7.4 rebounds a game. He will be taking over the role once held by Lonzo Ball who was traded to New Orleans Pelicans as part of the deal that brought Anthony Davis to Lakers.

The Lakers are considered serious contenders for the NBA title after missing the playoffs last year. They will face steep competition in a wide-open Western Conference now that the Kevin Durant-less Golden State Warriors are no longer the team to beat in the league. With Rockets, Nuggets, Jazz, and Trailblazers all getting better in the offseason, Lakeshow head coach Frank Vogel is hoping this move will not only bring out some new energy from James but also maximize the potential of his team.

Photo: Nike

LeBron James Will Reportedly Start At Point Guard For The Lakers Next Season was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: