Rich Paul has been accused of having too much say in the day to day operations of the Los Angeles Lakers. The super-agent currently has three clients on the Lakers, including their two best players, Lebron James, and Anthony Davis.

Much to no one’s surprise, Paul vehemently denied these claims, as he is supposed to. Paul is an agent, not a front office executive, so for him to admit any doing in the front office business of the Lakers would make the franchise look incompetent, and would big a huge conflict of interest.

So while Rich Paul may not have a say in the day-to-day operations of the Lakers, he likely has a huge influence via his client, and superstar friend, Lebron James.

During an interview with SiriusXM’s NBA Radio, Paul said that he absolutely enjoys his job of being an agent, and even went as far to say he would like to own an NBA team one day.

Following that, he again emphasized that he does not have a say in front office moves made by the Los Angeles Lakers by saying “I don’t run the Lakers. I don’t want to run the Lakers, but the Lakers are a great organization, they’ve been nothing but great to me, per se, through the guys that I represent.”

The ‘per se’ is the interesting part of that quote. Mainly because there are many rumors that the Los Angeles Lakers don’t really like the apparent wedge that Paul is establishing between player and coaches/front offices.

Front offices and agents having tension in their relationships is nothing new, and can be seen as a given, as their best interest almost directly rival each other.

You can check out part of the Rich Paul interview below.

Rich Paul Vehemently Denies Accusations That He Runs The Los Angeles Lakers was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: