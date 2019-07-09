Stephen A. Smith Is Not Here For The NBA Moving Away From Owner Title: “Y’all Smoking Crack”

ESPN First Take’s Stephen A.Smith was in rare form on his radio show. Smith has not been in a great mood since his Knicks dropped the ball during free agency by not making any attempts to land any free agents and it’s clearly showing. Screaming Stephen switched gears from talking about Kawhi Leonard to the NBA shifting away from using the term “owner” and replacing it with “Governor,” and “Alternate Governor.” He let it be known loud and clear that he is not here for it.

During his rant, Smith called out politically correctness and went into his bag of greatest hits accusing them of “smoking crack.”

“It’s my house… I OWN IT. I don’t own you, I own it! But I own it. The idiocy in this politically correct world that we’re living in, where we gotta literally have a discussion to the point it becomes a media storyline. Oh my God, an owner says he owns his team, that’s offensive to people. Y’all smoking crack.”

Stephen A Smith goes off on the NBA for moving away from the term ‘Owner’ pic.twitter.com/TTOjDcA23p — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 8, 2019

While Smith is entitled to his opinion on the matter, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver last month spoke celebrity gossip site TMZ about several teams ditching the word “owner,”

“years ago.” He expressed that there were concerns that the title could be seen as racially insensitive.

“I don’t want to overreact. You’ll find the word throughout memos over the last decade in the NBA. I am sensitive to it. I think to the extent teams are moving away from the term, we’ll stick with using ‘Governor.’”

While Smith does make some very valid points, there are definitely some players in the NBA who do in fact hate the term owner. Golden State Warriors’ vocal forward Draymond Green expressed his displeasure with the word and suggested the league should stop using it altogether on an episode of LeBron James’ HBO show The Shop. The Lakers superstar didn’t disagree with his take either.

Do you agree with Smith and his take? Or do you feel the word “owner” needs to go away? Let us know in the comment section below.

Stephen A. Smith Is Not Here For The NBA Moving Away From Owner Title: “Y’all Smoking Crack” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 96.3: